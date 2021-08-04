Advertisement

Valdosta Fire Department responds to home fire

The Valdosta Fire Department said it responded to a home fire at 902 West Adair Street late Wednesday afternoon.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department said it responded to a home fire at 902 West Adair Street late Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5 p.m., and VFD arrived on scene to see “light smoke” coming from inside the home.

According to VFD, the cause of the fire was unattended cooking, and the damage was isolated to the kitchen area. The occupant is able to remain living in their home, and no injuries were reported.

