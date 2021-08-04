VSU encourages staff, students to get vaccinated as fall term approaches

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you plan to attend or work at Valdosta State University (VSU) this fall semester, you’re urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 now, if you haven’t already.

“The main thing I appreciate is that students are encouraging their peers to get vaccinated,” said Jalen Smith, president of the Student Government Association.

VSU students are looking forward to a “normal” fall semester.

Classrooms will return to full capacity, in-person operations.

Residence halls, dining and shuttle services are also back to full capacity.

Masks are strongly encouraged inside buildings for vaccinated and those not vaccinated.

Smith said students are realizing the importance of doing their part to keep the campus safe.

“A friend of mine who was set on not getting the vaccine prior to going on break came back and said to me ‘me and my whole family are going.’ So, it’s a comfort to see that people are noticing this is the best practice,” said Smith.

The student health center has given over 3,000 vaccines since they started offering them.

Most of the appointments for the upcoming clinics are filled up. They’re looking to add more opportunities to get a shot.

“I think when the vaccines first came out, we had a lot of individuals who were early adopters of the vaccine process and others who wanted to wait and see what happens, their reactions, learn more,” said Dr. Vince Miller, co-chair of the COVID-19 Task Force.

Miller said now, students and staff are stepping up for safety.

There’s also now a potential bonus.

“We’re about to roll out a student incentive plan where students who are fully vaccinated, both doses of Pfizer and Moderna, or one dose of Johnson and Johnson, can submit to be entered into drawings for $500 student financial student award, Apple Air Pod Pros,” said Miller.

Miller said the pandemic is unpredictable.

He said last year’s fall semester was a learning experience and they have a plan if cases rise.

Fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 16.

