Advertisement

US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday.

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel. Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the policy under development.

The Biden administration has kept in place travel restrictions that have severely curtailed international trips to the U.S., citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus. Under the rules, non-U.S. residents who have been to China, the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India in the prior 14 days are prohibited from entering the U.S.

All travelers to the U.S., regardless of vaccination status, are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of air travel to the country.

The Biden administration has faced pressure to lift some restrictions from affected allies, the air travel industry and families who have been kept separated from loved ones by the rules. Many have complained that the travel restrictions don’t reflect the current virus situation — particularly as conditions in the U.S. are worse than in many of the prohibited nations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
Tallahassee Police confirm body found of 13-year-old
Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna says the district is asking permission from the...
Leon Schools asks permission to mandate masks for younger students
FILE - Five states – Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana and Missouri – account for nearly...
DeSantis won’t move on masks as Florida COVID wards swell
A Tallahassee toddler is now battling kidney disease and COVID-19 after catching the virus at a...
Tallahassee toddler with kidney disease catches COVID-19 as parents face growing medical costs
Leon County Booking Report: August 3, 2021

Latest News

Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a...
At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit...
Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th
Florida A&M University’s COVID-19 vaccination site has been relocated north on campus.
FAMU COVID-19 vaccine site relocates
A year after the Beirut blast, survivors are still grieving, still angry, and still waiting for...
Grieving and angry, Lebanon marks Beirut blast anniversary
This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police...
Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past