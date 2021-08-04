Woman arrested for allegedly shaking a baby

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Calhoun County woman facing child abuse charges out of Lynn Haven has been arrested.

Lynn Haven Police announced the arrest of Breonna Hogan Wednesday. They say she allegedly lifted an 18-month-old child by its right arm and shook the child in an up and down motion while demanding someone shut the crying child up.

Police say a warrant was issued for Hogan’s arrest and she was taken into custody without incident by the U.S. Marshal’s Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

