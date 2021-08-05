Apalachee Center to open new clinic in Madison, expand services in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Apalachee Center is opening a new primary care clinic in Madison and expanding services in Tallahassee in a major step forward in treating mental and behavioral health.

Te center received a $4 million dollar federal grant to do so, one of only 12 centers in the state to receive this kind of funding.

It’s increasing care in areas where the center has been looking at for years, but just hasn’t had the funds to do so.

It also sets Florida on track to be a certified “center of excellence” for comprehensive care, a federal designation fewer than half of the states have reached and where the Apalachee Center hopes Florida will reach soon.

The two year, $4 million dollar grant is allowing the Apalachee Center to create 18 new positions, expand substance abuse services and expanding its “peers.”

Peers are counselors who have gone through recovery and are now helping others do the same.

Apalachee Center CEO Dr. Jay Reeve says behavioral health issues often coincide. Individuals struggling with substance abuse often struggle with mental health disorders and vice versa.

“This co-curring population is actually the majority of the folks we deal with,” said Reeve. “And we have not, I think, gone as in depth as we’re now going to be able to with the substance abuse side of the equation.”

The grant will also allow the center to create a primary care clinic in Madison.

Reeve says adults with serious mental illness, on average, have a life expectancy 20 to 25 years shorter, but not, he says because of the mental illness itself but a lack of access to care.

”Things that are generally seen as treatable, preventable illnesses if you get preventive care. What we’ve seen here in our Gadsden County and Leon County clinics is that the outcomes for those clients have improved dramatically when we’re providing primary care under the same roof,” Reeve explained.

The clinic will help serve residents in Madison, Jefferson and taylor counties. The grant funding starts at the end of this month, but the Apalachee Center hopes to have both initiative up and running at the beginning of next year.

