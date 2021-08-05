Advertisement

Archbold Medical Center reaching capacity as COVID-19 cases surge in area

Archbold administered 408 doses in walk-in clinic
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Archbold Medical Center held a walk-in clinic in an effort to make vaccines accessible amid growing cases. Health officials at Archbold said rising cases during this current surge of the pandemic are offering challenges unseen in 2020.

According to Vice President of clinical services, Chris Newman, patients are younger and sicker than before.

“We have 19 of our 29 patients currently are less than 60 and that’s concerning, and the severity of their illness, is also very concerning,” said Newman. “Nine out of or 29 patients are intubated right now.”

The hospital has been holding three by-appointment clinics every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Newman said the clinic has been averaging about 60 people a week. To draw more in, Newman shared the hospital administrators decided to make the vaccine more accessible.

In the first two hours of the walk-in clinic, officials said they had 100 people get vaccinated. One Thomasville resident, Rita Bundrick came for her first dose after she said she wanted to help protect her community.

“It makes me very nervous, and for my safety and my coworkers and my family and friends and my new grandbaby that’s coming in October. I’m going to get it done today,” said Bundrick.

After waiting to see how others responded to the shot and what side effects they might have experienced, she said it was finally time to get vaccinated, especially with growing cases.

The hospital is also having to consider difficult decisions as the pandemic has impacted the staff. According to Newman, there has been a large turnover in nurses over the last year. With limited staff, officials have been discussing limiting services.

With growing cases, Newman said the hospital is reaching capacity, and the solution to getting beyond these issues is the vaccine.

“Because of that our capacity is definitely impacted, and because of that today we are at capacity and having to start think about limiting services because of that capacity we’re hitting in fear of- what is the peak of this spike,” said Newman.

Some of the services that would be limited includes elective surgeries and screen procedures. The hospital administered 408 doses of the vaccine at the walk-in clinic.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna says the district is asking permission from the...
Leon Schools asks permission to mandate masks for younger students
Darius Swain, 13, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1800 block of Nekoma Court.
Tallahassee Police confirm body found of 13-year-old
A Tallahassee toddler is now battling kidney disease and COVID-19 after catching the virus at a...
Tallahassee toddler with kidney disease catches COVID-19 as parents face growing medical costs
FILE - Five states – Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana and Missouri – account for nearly...
DeSantis won’t move on masks as Florida COVID wards swell
Leon County Booking Report: August 3, 2021

Latest News

Thomasville City Schools hold Board Meeting, Superintendent says meeting is unrelated to Tuesday protest
Thomasville City Schools held a School Board meeting Wednesday night to discuss business plans...
Thomasville City Schools hold Board Meeting, Superintendent says meeting is unrelated to Tuesday protest
A Davenport man has died following a Wednesday afternoon car crash in Suwannee County, the...
Davenport man killed in Suwannee Co. car crash
Driving down Live Oak Plantation Road in Tallahassee, you’ll notice some new additions: about...
Speed bumps installed on Live Oak Plantation Rd.