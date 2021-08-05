Advertisement

Burnette corruption trial to resume Monday

Day One of the JT Burnette trial consisted of jury selection and opening statements.
By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The federal corruption trial of Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette will resume Monday, August 9, at 9 a.m.

The trial was originally delayed on July 28 after a juror tested positive for COVID-19.

The public part of Thursday’s teleconference hearing lasted less than five minutes, with Judge Hinkle explaining to the people on the call that the two sides need to have a private discussion of health information on deciding how to proceed.

“Nothing we decide today is going to be written in stone. It will be a tentative decision about how to proceed. Things could change if circumstances change,” said Judge Hinkle.

At the time, Judge Hinkle said his plan was to release an order around 3:00 p.m., allowing the jurors to hear the schedule directly form the court.

You can read the order below or by clicking here.

