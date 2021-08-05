Burnette corruption trial to resume Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The federal corruption trial of Tallahassee businessman JT Burnette will resume Monday, August 9, at 9 a.m.

#BREAKING: the JT Burnette trial will resume Monday, August 9th, at 9:00 am with all 12 jurors @WCTV https://t.co/sCX7xWeMm9 — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) August 5, 2021

The trial was originally delayed on July 28 after a juror tested positive for COVID-19.

The public part of Thursday’s teleconference hearing lasted less than five minutes, with Judge Hinkle explaining to the people on the call that the two sides need to have a private discussion of health information on deciding how to proceed.

“Nothing we decide today is going to be written in stone. It will be a tentative decision about how to proceed. Things could change if circumstances change,” said Judge Hinkle.

At the time, Judge Hinkle said his plan was to release an order around 3:00 p.m., allowing the jurors to hear the schedule directly form the court.

You can read the order below or by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.