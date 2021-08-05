Advertisement

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Data is updated each morning and shows the last week’s new infections per capita
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case information from across the country.(InvestigateTV)
By Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) - As coronavirus concerns continue, InvestigateTV is mapping new cases across the country.

Using Johns Hopkins University-compiled data, the map shows the average new cases for the last seven days in each county per capita. Hover over any county to see more information including population, cases per 100,000 people, and total new cases in the last week.

Data is updated daily.

Data Visualization: Charles Minshew, IRE for InvestigateTV

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna says the district is asking permission from the...
Leon Schools asks permission to mandate masks for younger students
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
A Tallahassee toddler is now battling kidney disease and COVID-19 after catching the virus at a...
Tallahassee toddler with kidney disease catches COVID-19 as parents face growing medical costs
Breonna Danyelle Hogan is charged with child abuse.
Woman arrested for allegedly shaking a baby
Leon County Booking Report: August 4, 2021

Latest News

In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
No testimony yet from heir Robert Durst at his murder trial
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators wrapping up $1T infrastructure bill, voting ahead
President Joe Biden walks with United Auto Works Local 600 president Bernie Ricky before he...
Automakers pledge to increase U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
‘We lost Greenville.’ Wildfire shuts down California national park
The CDC is recommending all students and staff wear masks at school this fall, even if they've...
Private school scholarships may be offered to parents who don’t want their kids masked in schools