Crawfordville man killed, teenager seriously injured in Madison Co. crash

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADSION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Crawfordville man, 65, has died and a Crawfordville teenager, 19, has serious injuries following a crash involving a semi-truck tractor trailer in Madison County Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. during inclement weather in the area of Interstate-10 near mile marker 240. According to FHP, the driver of the semi-truck ran off of the roadway then crossed all lanes of travel and collided with a guard rail.

This traffic crash caused traffic on the interstate to come to a stop, and caused traffic in the outside lane to begin to change lanes from the outside lane to the inside lane.

A Dodge pickup then lost control when attempting to change lanes from the outside lane to the inside lane, causing its front to collide with the rear of a moving truck. The impact between the pickup truck and the moving truck caused the moving truck’s front end to collide with the rear of a semi-truck.

The driver of a sedan attempted to avoid the collision by going around the collision, but lost control when the sedan left the roadway to the emergency shoulder. This caused the sedan to rotate counter-clockwise and collide with the right side of the Dodge pickup.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on scene, FHP said.

The passenger of the pickup truck, a Crawfordville man, 19, was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the moving truck was transported to the Madison Hospital Emergency Room with minor injuries.

