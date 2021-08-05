FSU won’t have on-campus isolation space for COVID positive students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Florida State University prepares for the start of the fall semester, the university shared new details on COVID-19 protocols.

An announcement on FSU’s website released Wednesday says any student who tests positive for coronavirus must isolate off campus immediately.

University housing will not provide on-campus isolation space for the fall semester because housing is at full capacity. Those students will need to return home or find a living space off-campus, according to the announcement.

In the event a student does test positive for COVID-19, they can’t return to campus until FSU’s SAFER Team clears them, the university says.

Although masks and vaccines aren’t required for students and staff on campus, the university is recommending them to get shots and wear masks.

“Full vaccination against COVID-19 is the best, most effective way to protect yourselves and others from getting COVID-19 and preventing disruption of your studies, social activities, teaching, research or work,” the announcement says. “All FSU students, faculty and staff are eligible for the vaccine for free.”

For students living on campus, all testing, proof of vaccination or proof of COVID-19 in the last 90 days is “strongly encouraged, but voluntary,” the announcement reads.

“Florida State University recommends that all students participate in this program to assist in the University’s mitigation efforts,” FSU says.

You can read more about FSU’s move-in process for the fall 2021 semester here.

