Leon High School prepares for football season amid August heat, humidity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The start of high school football season is less than a month away, but practices are already starting in the middle of the August heat.

The last month of summer is one of the hottest in the Big Bend, which means teams have to be careful when practicing.

Every August, Coach Garrett Jahn and trainer Alan Morales take Leon High School’s football team to the field to run drills for the upcoming season. But, the weather isn’t always favorable for sports.

“The first few football games it’s going to be relatively hot, but usually about the fifth or sixth game it starts cooling down, it’s nice and comfortable, but we’re always looking at the weather. The lightning is going to be a big thing probably until November, December,” Head Athletic Trainer for Leon High School Alan Morales said.

To determine whether or not it’s too hot for practice, the athletic trainer relies on the wet-bulb temperature, which takes both heat, humidity and wind into account. The trainer watches for the threshold.

“It’s about 105, so generally, we will monitor it,” Alan said.. “Most coaches are pretty good about adjusting if it gets above 100.”

Even with these precautions, players still have to take care of their bodies when practicing in the Floridian heat.

“We have student trainers that bring water bottles around during active drills, but also after every couple segments, which are anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes, we’ll give out a full water break,” Head Football Coach for Leon High school, Garrett Jahn explained.

These students do not let humidity get in the way of their love for football.

“Even though it’s super hot and you can’t get in a full practice because of the thunder, you know, you learn to work around those things, and you learn to push through certain disadvantages,” kicker and putter Jack Brooks said.

Leon High School’s first game of the year against Wakulla High School is only a few weeks away on Aug. 20.

