Advertisement

Leon High School prepares for football season amid August heat, humidity

Every August, Coach Garrett Jahn and trainer Alan Morales take Leon High School’s football team...
Every August, Coach Garrett Jahn and trainer Alan Morales take Leon High School’s football team to the field to run drills for the upcoming season. But, the weather isn’t always favorable for sports.(Hannah Messier)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The start of high school football season is less than a month away, but practices are already starting in the middle of the August heat.

The last month of summer is one of the hottest in the Big Bend, which means teams have to be careful when practicing.

Every August, Coach Garrett Jahn and trainer Alan Morales take Leon High School’s football team to the field to run drills for the upcoming season. But, the weather isn’t always favorable for sports.

“The first few football games it’s going to be relatively hot, but usually about the fifth or sixth game it starts cooling down, it’s nice and comfortable, but we’re always looking at the weather. The lightning is going to be a big thing probably until November, December,” Head Athletic Trainer for Leon High School Alan Morales said.

To determine whether or not it’s too hot for practice, the athletic trainer relies on the wet-bulb temperature, which takes both heat, humidity and wind into account. The trainer watches for the threshold.

“It’s about 105, so generally, we will monitor it,” Alan said.. “Most coaches are pretty good about adjusting if it gets above 100.”

Even with these precautions, players still have to take care of their bodies when practicing in the Floridian heat.

“We have student trainers that bring water bottles around during active drills, but also after every couple segments, which are anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes, we’ll give out a full water break,” Head Football Coach for Leon High school, Garrett Jahn explained.

These students do not let humidity get in the way of their love for football.

“Even though it’s super hot and you can’t get in a full practice because of the thunder, you know, you learn to work around those things, and you learn to push through certain disadvantages,” kicker and putter Jack Brooks said.

Leon High School’s first game of the year against Wakulla High School is only a few weeks away on Aug. 20.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna says the district is asking permission from the...
Leon Schools asks permission to mandate masks for younger students
A Tallahassee toddler is now battling kidney disease and COVID-19 after catching the virus at a...
Tallahassee toddler with kidney disease catches COVID-19 as parents face growing medical costs
Breonna Danyelle Hogan is charged with child abuse.
Woman arrested for allegedly shaking a baby
FILE PHOTO: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios...
Florida governor’s office: Masks in schools allowed if parents can ‘opt-out’

Latest News

Thursday, friends and family gathered outside the Dollar General on Mission Street to hold a...
Family of Darius Swain holds candlelight vigil
A woman who lost her house when Hurricane Michael hit has a new place to call her own.
Gadsden Co. woman receives new house after Hurricane Michael damages home
Beginning Aug. 6 at 8 p.m., visitors will not be allowed into Capital Regional Medical Center,...
CRMC: no visitors allowed ‘as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in our community’
Crawfordville man killed, teenager seriously injured in Madison Co. crash