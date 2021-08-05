Advertisement

Quincy VA holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs hosted a vaccine clinic in Quincy to help veterans in our area get vaccinated.

The goal was to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible for them and to inform or answer questions for those who are hesitant to get the vaccine, helping those suspicious of getting vaccinated see the importance…

“So many of them are very active members within the community,” said Courtney Guidry with the VA. “They also have families and friends and love ones that they want to help protect and getting vaccinated is one of the best ways that they can help protect themselves and those around them.”

The Tallahassee VA clinic offers vaccinations for veterans and their caregivers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Across North Florida and South Georgia, there are about 64,495 currently veterans vaccinated.

