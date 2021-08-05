Tallahassee government leaders responds to LCS mask mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several state departments are working right now to finalize rules for masks in schools.

As students in Leon County and across Florida get ready to head back to class, there are still many questions about requirements.

We are waiting to see what the policies could look like, but at the same time, politicians continue to weigh in on both sides of the issue.

The Governor’s press secretary told WCTV that the Florida Department of Health will be collaborating with the Florida Department of Education. They’re finalizing the rules this week, and we don’t know yet how they might be enforced.

“It is the challenge of every leader to not allow pride or politics to better cloud our judgement.”

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna is calling the 14 percent positivity rate and the news of school-aged children in hospitals a game changer.

“It’s never too late to turn back and do the right thing on behalf of your community,” said Hanna.

Hanna is also asking the governor.. for the autonomy to require masks in schools temporarily.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow is also in favor of the decision, and Tallahassee mayor John Dailey says he believes the community should do everything they can to protect the most vulnerable who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The Governor’s press secretary wrote in an e-mail to WCTV that the rules are being finalized this week, but she added that “school districts will be expected to allow parents to make this choice.”

During a press conference in Tampa Bay Thursday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis cited the Parents Bill of Rights as a reason against a requirement.

“Parents have the fundamental right to raise their children, their health, their well being. And that has to be respected by the state at all levels of government.”

Florida democratic representatives are pushing back.

“This is especially dangerous to our children; most of whom are not vaccinated as they go back to school.”

“I don’t think he has the authority to prohibit school districts from requiring masks They’re constitutional officers.”

They argue an individual parent’s choice doesn’t keep everyone safe.

“That doesn’t solve the problem of making sure that all the children, faculty, and staff are protected.”

