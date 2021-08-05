Advertisement

Thomasville City Schools hold Board Meeting, Superintendent says meeting is unrelated to Tuesday protest

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville City Schools held a School Board meeting Wednesday night to discuss business plans they won’t be able to discuss in their upcoming monthly meeting.

This sudden meeting announcement made Tuesday on TCS’ social media pages had parents questioning if Monday’s parent protests on masks played a role.

Wednesday night’s meeting is a called board meeting, which is separate from their monthly meetings, and is took place to discuss business matters outside of the scheduled meeting, but protesters against the districts mask mandate were present as well.

The people in attendance of the protest wanted the decision to be left up to the parents and not up to the elected officials, but the TCS Superintendent Dr. Raymond Bryant told WCTV that he called meeting and the protest are not related at all.

“It has absolutely nothing to do with the probe protest that took place on Monday,” said Bryant. “As I stated before, this is a called Board meeting for the Board members to conduct business that’s outside of the regular scheduled monthly board meeting.”

The mask requirement was not discussed in Wednesday’s meeting, and there will be no time for public comment.. But, there will be time and opportunity to discuss the topic at the monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 24,

