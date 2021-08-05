Three teams representing Tallahassee heading to Babe Ruth World Series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As summer comes to a close, so too does summer baseball. All Star teams from all over our area are fighting for postseason spots, and that includes in Babe Ruth Baseball, where Tallahassee’s 13U, 14U and 15U squads have all made the World Series.

Coach Bruce and the 14U team have been practicing at Lincoln High School, where this has been a dream come true for the team. But, when a club has pitching as deep as they do, it’s no surprise they’ve made a postseason run.

Pitcher Walker Sparkman is still taking time to let their World Series berth sink in.

”It’s crazy to think about it, who thought three weeks ago we would be this far going to Iowa we were just playing in Lake City and now we’re all the way in Iowa,” he said. “I’m 100% confident all the guys up there can throw the ball well. Most of the guys can throw a full game if we need. I’m really confident in it.”

The 15U team spent Wednesday training indoors at Powermill Training. Despite coming throughout arguably the toughest state in the toughest region of the country, coach Ryan Lewis’ team has yet to lose a game.

Florida High’s Maverick Marini says the team is definitely feeling the momentum.

”We haven’t lost a game yet and I hope to keep that streak going and I feel like our team’s brotherhood is so strong, our offense our defense our pitching it mixes all together and if one of us does good everybody does good,” he said.

The 13U team is going to New York, the 14U club is heading to Iowa and the 15U squad will head to Texas for their respective World Series, and they all need help.

The trio of teams will hold a fundraiser at Madison Social Friday, form 6-8 p.m., with raffles and coaches doing some guest bartending.

The team’s are also hosting fundraisers through GoFundMe. You can find the 14U team’s page by clicking here.

The 15U squad also has a GoFundMe page.

