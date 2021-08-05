Advertisement

TMH cardiologist speaks as non-emergency, elective surgeries halted due to strain on hospital resources

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is halting non-emergency and elective surgeries as the delta variant puts a strain on hospital resources.

TMH staff said it’s also leading to more people putting off getting the care they need in fear of going to the hospital. Hospital officials say the mortality rate for cardiac surgery has gone up substantially during COVID-19.

Early doubling is one of the reasons they say is because people are staying home even with having symptoms, so when they do finally come in, it’s for a major cardiac event.

Hospital staff said they are still doing emergency surgeries and surgeries where patients would be impacted by any sort of delay, but they’re having to do that with strained resources.

Cardiovascular surgeon Dr. David Saint told WCTV that typically, nursing staff care for patients on a four or five-to-one ratio, but COVID-19 patients require a lot more care.

“Those hundred patients are requiring one on one or one to two nursing care, which is the equivalent of three or four other patients,” said Saint. “So that one hundred patient load is having the affect of three or four hundred patients as far as demands on the nursing staff.”

Saint said this is another way that those choosing not to get vaccinated are impacting the health of others. He says 95 percent of the 80 COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated.

Elective surgeries are expected to remain on pause through next week. TMH will then look again at the numbers and what resources are available.

