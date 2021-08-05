Advertisement

TPD responds to car accident involving pedestrian

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a car accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West Pensacola Street and Mabry Street Thursday evening after 6 p.m.(Brandon Spencer WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a car accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of West Pensacola Street and Mabry Street Thursday evening around 5:15 p.m.

The pedestrian, an adult man, was left with non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical care.

TPD said the pedestrian was at fault in this incident.

