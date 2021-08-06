CRMC: no visitors allowed ‘as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in our community’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Beginning Aug. 6 at 8 p.m., visitors will not be allowed into Capital Regional Medical Center, the hospital announced Thursday night.

“As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in our community, Capital Regional Medical Center is taking proactive measures to help ensure the health and safety of patients, caregivers, colleagues and our communities,” CRMC wrote.

This includes our external campuses; such as the Cancer Center, Breast Center, Wellness Center, Bariatric Center, Main ER, Southwood ER, Lake Jackson ER and Gadsden ER.

According to CRMC, exceptions will be made for the following circumstances with one visitor per patient:

Pediatric patients

Labor & delivery patients

Patients with disabilities or impairments warranting assistance

Patients undergoing outpatient surgery

Patients under hospice or palliative care

“If a patient in the hospital needs to obtain an item from a loved one that is unable to visit, their loved one can come to our main entrance and provide the patient’s name and room number. We are limiting these items to necessities such as phones, iPads, chargers, etc,” CRMC said.

