CRMC: no visitors allowed ‘as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in our community’

Beginning Aug. 6 at 8 p.m., visitors will not be allowed into Capital Regional Medical Center,...
Beginning Aug. 6 at 8 p.m., visitors will not be allowed into Capital Regional Medical Center, the hospital announced Thursday night.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Beginning Aug. 6 at 8 p.m., visitors will not be allowed into Capital Regional Medical Center, the hospital announced Thursday night.

“As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in our community, Capital Regional Medical Center is taking proactive measures to help ensure the health and safety of patients, caregivers, colleagues and our communities,” CRMC wrote.

This includes our external campuses; such as the Cancer Center, Breast Center, Wellness Center, Bariatric Center, Main ER, Southwood ER, Lake Jackson ER and Gadsden ER.

According to CRMC, exceptions will be made for the following circumstances with one visitor per patient:

  • Pediatric patients
  • Labor & delivery patients
  • Patients with disabilities or impairments warranting assistance
  • Patients undergoing outpatient surgery
  • Patients under hospice or palliative care

“If a patient in the hospital needs to obtain an item from a loved one that is unable to visit, their loved one can come to our main entrance and provide the patient’s name and room number. We are limiting these items to necessities such as phones, iPads, chargers, etc,” CRMC said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

