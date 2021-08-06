Family of Darius Swain holds candlelight vigil

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, friends and family gathered outside the Dollar General on Mission Street to hold a candlelight vigil for 13-year-old Darius Swain who went missing last week and was found dead in a wooded area behind the Walmart in the 4400 block of West Tennessee Street.

That Dollar General is what Swain’s family says is one of the last places he was seen alive. Swain went missing on Friday. Tallahassee police found what they identified to be Swain’s body late Sunday in a wooded area behind the Walmart.

Family members say they were not permitted to identify Swain’s body themselves and are still searching for answers.

A friend of Swain’s family, LaToya Grier, spoke at the vigil, while Swain’s aunt showed a video of her nephew dancing.

“This video right here shows a child laughing, a child dancing, a child having fun, a child enjoying life,” Grier said. “This child does not show a child who is hurt, or a child that wanted to harm itself. So regardless of what the people, what you hear in the streets, what people are telling you, we want justice for Darius and we will not stop until justice is served for Darius.”

Swain’s family says Swain had been living with his mother in Sanford, Florida, but came to Tallahassee in June to visit his father.

In a tweet on Tuesday, TPD said there is no evidence in Swain’s case to suggest foul play. Still, one family member held a sign that read “Foul play suspected. We want answers.”

