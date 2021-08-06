Advertisement

Florida Board of Education passes virtual attendance, COVID-19 Transfer Scholarship emergency rules

The board said the Department of Health is working on an order about the wearing of masks in...
The board said the Department of Health is working on an order about the wearing of masks in schools.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Board of Education passed two rules connected to COVID-19 during an emergency meeting held Friday morning in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order about mask-wearing in schools.

The board said the Department of Health is working on an order about the wearing of masks in schools since the Department of Education’s jurisdiction is over education. The rules it can impose are limited to educational issues, board members said.

During the meeting, the board modified its existing attendance rule to take into account students learning virtually because of coronavirus. Normally, a student had to be physically present to get credit for attendance, the board said.

The new emergency rule allows students to continue earning attendance credit while learning remotely in quarantine.

The board said students must have access to class assignments, instructors and other necessary learning materials remotely. The goal is to prevent learning loss and interruptions to education, board members said.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several parents said their school districts do not have virtual learning options, causing concern over quarantine rules. Those parents said they hope their districts come up with a virtual option.

That emergency rule was passed unanimously.

The board also unanimously passed the COVID-19 Hope Scholarship Transfer Procedure emergency rule.

According to the board, this rule allows parents to transfer their child to a private school or another school district under a Hope Scholarship if a school district’s COVID-19 health protocols, including masking, “pose a health or educational danger to their child.”

