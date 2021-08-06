Florida Department of Health leaves decision of masks in schools up to parents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health sided with Gov. DeSantis on Friday in prioritizing parental choice in the school mask mandate debate.

A new ruling requires schools to allow parents to opt-out their student from wearing a face covering.

This comes as Florida leads the nation in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. With Leon County Schools opening their doors in just five days, many parents have expressed frustration with how to keep their kids safe.

“Cases are still rising so why wouldn’t we protect ourselves, why wouldn’t we protect them? Jessica Brewster said. “I don’t understand that.”

Brewster and her 5th grader both masked up today for school orientation.

“Everybody in the family’s been vaccinated except for her,” Brewster said. “We can’t [vaccinate] 10-year-olds yet, so she’s going to wear a mask every day at school. I’m a little uncomfortable.”

Brewster said she would feel more comfortable if the school could mandate masks, but the Florida Department of Health’s new ruling means any parent can choose not to follow a mandate if one exists.

This goes against the CDC, which recommends everyone mask up inside the classroom.

“I feel like the medical community at large is telling us what we need to do to be safe, as a community and as schools,” Sprayberry, another parent, said. “So I feel like all we need to do is listen and follow their direction.”

Sprayberry is opting for virtual schooling for her youngest son due to safety concerns.

“I think I’ll keep him home until he’s vaccinated,” she said.

As we draw closer to the start of the school year, public officials are encouraging parents to do what they can to keep their kids safe. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried held a COVID-19 briefing Friday urging parents to mask their children.

“For those parents who are putting their kids back into our schools in the next couple of weeks, please bring their kids to school in masks,” Fried said. “This is the way that we are going to save our children. This is the way we’re going to keep our schools open.”

The state Board of Education also issued emergency rules today establishing a scholarship program for students to transfer to another school if they experience harassment related to their personal healthcare choices.

