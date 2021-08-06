Advertisement

Gadsden Co. woman receives new house after Hurricane Michael damages home

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman who lost her house when Hurricane Michael hit has a new place to call her own. Vonell Jackson is one of many Florida homeowners struggling in the aftermath of the storm. Now, she has a brand new 1,000 square foot house to call home.

“Beautiful,” Jackson said. “It’s beautiful.”

After Hurricane Michael damaged the floors of her old home, the Gadsden County Community Development Organization stepped in, using $102,000 dollars in grant money to demolish her old house and build a new one in its place.

“You ask me the first thing I’m gonna do in my new house?” Jackson said. “Oh, when I come in here, I think I might do a ‘lil’ dance.”

Jackson is one of dozens of homeowners throughout Gadsden County who have benefitted from these kinds of programs.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows that they have opportunity to move up, an opportunity to have a better life,” Brenda Holt, Gadsden County Commissioner, said. “And Miss Jackson has her grandchildren over here a lot of times after school. And so they deserve something better also.”

“It is a beautiful home,” Eloise Jackson, Vonell’s sister, said. “And I’ll be over here for that first meal and she know that.”

After all the destruction of Hurricane Michael in 2018, Jackson and her family are finally celebrating a new beginning.

More hurricane relief funds are on the way. Wednesday, Governor DeSantis announced more than $58 million dollars will go to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael. Those funds will be distributed to seven counties across the state of Florida, including $2 million for Chattahoochee.

