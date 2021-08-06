Governor DeSantis responds to President Biden’s comment while in Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP, Associated Press) - The feud between Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden continued when the governor made a stop at Chipola College in Marianna Friday.

Earlier this week, Biden asked Republican governors across the Sun Belt to “get out of the way” of efforts to contain COVID-19.

Wednesday, while in Panama City, DeSantis fired back that he did not want to “hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you,” adding, “Why don’t you do your job?”

Thursday, when Biden was asked about DeSantis’ comments, he replied, “Governor who?” That didn’t stop White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki from saying it was a “fact” that DeSantis “has taken steps that are counter to public health recommendations.”

“Frankly, this is too serious, deadly serious, to be doing partisan name-calling,” Psaki said.

Friday, while making a stop at Chipola College to talk about a grant the school received, DeSantis responded to Biden’s comment.

“I guess I’m not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me. I guess the question is what else has he forgotten? Biden’s forgotten about our crisis at the southern border, I can tell you that. Biden’s forgotten about the inflation that is biting the budgets of families all throughout our country. Biden has forgotten about the demonstrators who are fighting for freedom down in Cuba. And Biden’s even forgotten about the constitution itself as we saw what he did with this moratorium. And I can just tell you I’m the governor who protects parents and their ability to make the right choices for their children’s education. I’m the governor who protects jobs and education and businesses in Florida by not letting the federal government not lock us down. I’m the governor who answers to the people of Florida not to bureaucrats in Washington.”

Florida has repeatedly broken records for hospitalized patients this week, and it and Texas has accounted for a third of all new cases nationwide last week, according to the White House.

Copyright 2021 WJHG and Associated Press. All rights reserved.