Advertisement

‘I believe something terrible happened to her’: Moultrie mother still searching for her missing daughter

Courtney Graham went missing nearly 2 years ago
Courtney Graham went missing just before her 31st birthday.
Courtney Graham went missing just before her 31st birthday.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly two years ago, a Moultrie woman left her home and never came back.

Courtney Graham, 30, went missing on October 7, 2019. It was days before her 31st birthday.

Dorothy Graham, her mother, said it’s been far too long for her to still not have answers about her daughter.

Dorothy said the most frustrating thing is she knows people know what happened and they just haven’t come forward.

“October would be two years. We need to know where my baby at. Please come forward,” Dorothy said. “Courtney, my baby, she would do anything I asked her to do. She was a nice, sweet girl. If I asked her to do this for me or do that, she would come and help me. No words exchanged.”

Dorothy is offering a $5,000 reward to help get answers on what happened to Courtney. She suspects the worst.

Dorothy Graham is still searching for her missing daughter Courtney Graham two years later.
Dorothy Graham is still searching for her missing daughter Courtney Graham two years later.(WALB)

“I believe something terrible happened to her. Courtney would never leave the house without going more than two days. She’d come back home, three days at the most. You know how sometimes we hang in the street with our friends and spend the night and stuff? But she’d call me when she’s not at home,” she explained after being asked how she knew something was wrong.

Moultrie police said there’s not enough concrete information to make an arrest right now. Dorothy has theories on who could be responsible for her daughter’s disappearance.

“People that she’s close to. Cousins too,” she said.

Dorothy said if Courtney isn’t alive, she wants to give her daughter the proper burial she deserves. She urges people to give her that chance.

“I have heard that a couple people know. It was told to me too, that you know where my baby is at will you come forward and let the officers, investigators know where my baby at so we can go get her. And please tell them who done something to my baby. You don’t have to tell your name but come forward because she been gone too long,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crawfordville man killed, teenager seriously injured in Madison Co. crash
FILE PHOTO: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios...
Florida governor’s office: Masks in schools allowed if parents can ‘opt-out’
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away

Latest News

Due to the “high amount of rainfall” that Lafayette County has received in the last few days,...
Lafayette Co. opening sandbag filling site due to the ‘high amount of rainfall’ in area
The historic gaming compact between the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida was...
Gaming compact between Florida, Seminole Tribe of Florida approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior
Leon County Schools announced Thursday that all students will be eligible for free lunch in the...
Leon County School Board member tests positive for COVID-19 after public meeting
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said Wednesday a school mask mandate would protect...
Florida Department of Health leaves decision of masks in schools up to parents
Plans for the “massive fulfillment center” near the intersection of Mahan Drive and Interstate...
Leon County gives final approval to ‘Project Mango’ fulfillment center