‘I believe something terrible happened to her’: Moultrie mother still searching for her missing daughter

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly two years ago, a Moultrie woman left her home and never came back.

Courtney Graham, 30, went missing on October 7, 2019. It was days before her 31st birthday.

Dorothy Graham, her mother, said it’s been far too long for her to still not have answers about her daughter.

Dorothy said the most frustrating thing is she knows people know what happened and they just haven’t come forward.

“October would be two years. We need to know where my baby at. Please come forward,” Dorothy said. “Courtney, my baby, she would do anything I asked her to do. She was a nice, sweet girl. If I asked her to do this for me or do that, she would come and help me. No words exchanged.”

Dorothy is offering a $5,000 reward to help get answers on what happened to Courtney. She suspects the worst.

Dorothy Graham is still searching for her missing daughter Courtney Graham two years later. (WALB)

“I believe something terrible happened to her. Courtney would never leave the house without going more than two days. She’d come back home, three days at the most. You know how sometimes we hang in the street with our friends and spend the night and stuff? But she’d call me when she’s not at home,” she explained after being asked how she knew something was wrong.

Moultrie police said there’s not enough concrete information to make an arrest right now. Dorothy has theories on who could be responsible for her daughter’s disappearance.

“People that she’s close to. Cousins too,” she said.

Dorothy said if Courtney isn’t alive, she wants to give her daughter the proper burial she deserves. She urges people to give her that chance.

“I have heard that a couple people know. It was told to me too, that you know where my baby is at will you come forward and let the officers, investigators know where my baby at so we can go get her. And please tell them who done something to my baby. You don’t have to tell your name but come forward because she been gone too long,” she said.

