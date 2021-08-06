Advertisement

Jackson County is a finalist in a grant contest for a dog park

Community votes can make the difference
As of right now, all parks in Jackson County require pets to be on a leash at all times. The building of a dog park at Citizen's Lodge Park means that dogs could run free.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for a place for your dog to run free and play without a leash, you won’t find one in Jackson County; but that might be changing soon.

As of right now, every pet-friendly park in Jackson County requires your dog to be on a leash. Officials say they want to provide a place where you can take your dogs leash off and still know they are safe.

Jackson County recently applied for the Bark for your Park contest grant, and is now among the top 30 finalists. Out of the top 30, ten will receive a $25,000 grant to either build a new dog park, or redo an existing one.

“This would impact the community greatly in the form of adding to an already existing commodity,” Public Information Officer of Jackson County County Commissioners Dylan Bass said. “One of Jackson County’s largest commodities is outdoor recreation and we’ve been in need for a long time for a place for people to go with their pets, with their dogs, and this would provide that opportunity.”

Community members who know about the contest seem to be excited about what could be coming.

“I would think it would be amazing for people to have a place to bring their dogs, have birthday parties for their dogs. I think it would be a really great experience for everybody,” resident Danielle Brock said.

If Jackson County wins the grant, the new dog park would be located at Citizen’s Lodge Park in Marianna, and would cover about half of an acre.

Officials say the park would include a double entry gate for ease, convenience and safety, a watering station, benches for seating, a shaded covering area, and a waste collection station.

Right now, the contest is in the voting stage, meaning it’s up to the community to go online and vote for Jackson County to receive the grant. You do not have to be a resident of Jackson County to vote, and you can vote up to once a day. Voting ends August 31, 2021.

To vote, follow this link: https://barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/locations/marianna-fl.

