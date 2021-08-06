Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: August 6, 2021.

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 5, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios...
Florida governor’s office: Masks in schools allowed if parents can ‘opt-out’
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Crawfordville man killed, teenager seriously injured in Madison Co. crash
Leon County Booking Report: August 5, 2021
Breonna Danyelle Hogan is charged with child abuse.
Woman arrested for allegedly shaking a baby

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: August 5, 2021
Breonna Danyelle Hogan is charged with child abuse.
Woman arrested for allegedly shaking a baby
Leon County Booking Report: August 4, 2021
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies investigating fatal shooting on Julia Mae Court