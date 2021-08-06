Leon County deputies say overnight stabbing death justified

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a death that occurred in the early morning hours of July 12 has been deemed a justifiable stabbing.

LCSO says after an investigation, it was determined that a fatal stabbing incident in the area of Pensacola Street and White Drive occurred after two men got in an altercation, with one chasing the other while carrying a metal pipe in each hand.

Deputies say the man wielding the pipe suffered a fatal stab wound.

Neither man involved in the incident has been identified by law enforcement.

UPDATE to July 12th homicide at White Drive and Pensacola Street:

UPDATE to July 12th homicide at White Drive and Pensacola Street:

Homicide Incident Determined Justifiable — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) August 6, 2021

