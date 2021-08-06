Advertisement

Leon County Schools to offer free meals for all students for 2021-2022 school year

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced Thursday that all students will be eligible for free lunch in the upcoming school year.

LCS Director of Nutrition services Christie Meresse said all elementary schools in the district and a few others schools were already receiving free lunch under the community eligibility provision. Six schools did not qualify.

However, at the end of last school year, the USDA extending its waiver eligibility, making it possible for all students to be included in the program.

“We felt it was really important to have all of those families be able to take advantage of meals in our cafeterias for both breakfast, lunch and snacks,” said Meresse.

The free meals will only apply to the 2021-2022 school year and the six new schools covered under the extension will have to resume parent applications for free and reduced lunch when the year is up.

Meresse said with so many households impacted by the pandemic, and some struggling to provide, taking care of meals throughout the school day is a good way to show families that the district has their back.

“It’s really important that we are able to step in and fill part of some of the gaps there that they may be facing and make it a little bit easier for them each day,” she said.

Schools were providing bagged lunches during the pandemic, but officials said in the upcoming year students will go back to receiving hot meals.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna says the district is asking permission from the...
Leon Schools asks permission to mandate masks for younger students
A Tallahassee toddler is now battling kidney disease and COVID-19 after catching the virus at a...
Tallahassee toddler with kidney disease catches COVID-19 as parents face growing medical costs
Breonna Danyelle Hogan is charged with child abuse.
Woman arrested for allegedly shaking a baby
FILE PHOTO: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios...
Florida governor’s office: Masks in schools allowed if parents can ‘opt-out’

Latest News

At the start of the pandemic in 2020, masks, gloves, gowns and shields were the only barriers...
In it for the long haul part 3: COVID-19 unit nurse who contracted virus speaks on experience
Tallahassee's 100 Women Who Care, made up of business women, homemakers and retirees has raised...
Tallahassee 100 Women Who Care raises tens of thousands of dollars for nonprofit organizations
Tallahassee Community College announced two different way the school will address their...
TCC offering financial assistance to students facing evictions, scholarships for students living in 32304 area code
Thursday, friends and family gathered outside the Dollar General on Mission Street to hold a...
Family of Darius Swain holds candlelight vigil