Leon County gives final approval to ‘Project Mango’ fulfillment center

Plans for the “massive fulfillment center” near the intersection of Mahan Drive and Interstate...
Plans for the “massive fulfillment center” near the intersection of Mahan Drive and Interstate 10 otherwise known as “Project Mango” were approved Friday afternoon, according to documents from the Leon(Project Mango)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Plans for the “massive fulfillment center” near the intersection of Mahan Drive and Interstate 10 otherwise known as “Project Mango” were approved Friday afternoon, according to documents from the Leon County Board of Commissioners.

The plans received final signature approval from the Leon County Development Review Committee late Friday afternoon.

Documents from the county’s development support department show the project is planned on a 170-acre site on the north side of Mahan between I-10 and Thornton Road. One hundred and ten acres of the property would be developed, three lots would be reconfigured for future development and nearly 30 acres would be set aside as a conservation area.

The fulfillment center of “mixed retail goods” would be approximately 630,000 square feet.

The Leon County Commission voted unanimously on July 13 to approve plans for the warehouse.

According to the approval letter, the site and development plan will remain in effect until full development buildout,

