Students return to in-person learning at Lake Park Elementary

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Students in Lowndes County headed back to class Friday morning.

Adventure awaits at Lake Park Elementary, that’s the theme for this school year.

Jessica Chambers dropped her little girl off at pre-K Friday morning, which was an emotional first day.

“I’m having a meltdown, also confident she’ll love it,” said Chambers.

Chambers said she’s glad all students returned to in-person learning this year.

“I think that’s the best way to learn and that’s coming from a mom that would adore if I can home school my kids, but I’ve grown to really truly beyond respect teachers, especially with the virtual,” said Chambers.

Chambers said last school year she had her four kids at home learning online. She said it was challenging for her to give them all the attention they needed to succeed.

She said she feels confident this time around her kids will be fine being back at school during the pandemic.

“The only concern I had was their immune system is used to things when they’re around it all the time and when we’re not, their immune system is going to be low and they can’t combat whatever comes at them,” said Chambers.

Although some parents were a little bit emotional during drop-off time, the principal, Lauren Sirmans, said that for the most part, everyone was excited and students were happy to return.

Sirmans said teachers took on the virtual challenge last year, but they’re glad to see things back to normal.

“We still have some challenges that we will face but everyone has a positive attitude about the school year. The teachers were ready to see students this morning,” said Sirmans.

“I just feel great,” said student Maxwell Phelps.

Phelps said he’s happy to see his new classmates and teachers.

The school has about 650 students enrolled.

Sirmans said all of the safety protocols remain in place. They’ll sanitize throughout the day, keep students in the same groups and they’ll be utilizing seating charts.

Masks are optional.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

