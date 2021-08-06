Tallahassee 100 Women Who Care raises tens of thousands of dollars for nonprofit organizations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One local group of Tallahassee women are making a big difference in the lives of others. WCTV first told the story of 100 Women Who Care last fall, and since then, they’ve raised tens of thousands of dollars for local nonprofit organizations.

That’s a prime example of the power of coming together. The group, made up of business women, homemakers and retirees has raised more than $60,000. They meet for one hour every three months, in person or on Zoom, and donate a hundred dollars each meeting.

They then invite three local organizations to present during the meeting. and vote which one will get the funds.

Thursday night, Brehon Family Services was chosen. The organization helps homeless, pregnant women in Tallahassee and the surrounding areas.

“I am just so honored and humbled,” Deputy Director at Brehon Family Services said. “This will help us to do some much needed repairs to the facility, to the Brehon house, as well as expand some of our services, particularly right now we are seeing a need for intimate partner violence services.”

The organizer told WCTV that the need for help is multiplied right now due to the pandemic; however, the good news is that100 Women Who Care is on a roll. Since the group was founded last fall, 157 people have signed on as members.

The goal is to hit 200 by the end of this year., and a men’s group is forming this fall.

Anyone interested in joining 100 Women Who Care can learn more about the group by clicking here.

