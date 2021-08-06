Advertisement

Tallahassee 100 Women Who Care raises tens of thousands of dollars for nonprofit organizations

Tallahassee's 100 Women Who Care, made up of business women, homemakers and retirees has raised...
Tallahassee's 100 Women Who Care, made up of business women, homemakers and retirees has raised more than $60,000.(100 Women Who Care)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One local group of Tallahassee women are making a big difference in the lives of others. WCTV first told the story of 100 Women Who Care last fall, and since then, they’ve raised tens of thousands of dollars for local nonprofit organizations.

That’s a prime example of the power of coming together. The group, made up of business women, homemakers and retirees has raised more than $60,000. They meet for one hour every three months, in person or on Zoom, and donate a hundred dollars each meeting.

They then invite three local organizations to present during the meeting. and vote which one will get the funds.

Thursday night, Brehon Family Services was chosen. The organization helps homeless, pregnant women in Tallahassee and the surrounding areas.

“I am just so honored and humbled,” Deputy Director at Brehon Family Services said. “This will help us to do some much needed repairs to the facility, to the Brehon house, as well as expand some of our services, particularly right now we are seeing a need for intimate partner violence services.”

The organizer told WCTV that the need for help is multiplied right now due to the pandemic; however, the good news is that100 Women Who Care is on a roll. Since the group was founded last fall, 157 people have signed on as members.

The goal is to hit 200 by the end of this year., and a men’s group is forming this fall.

Anyone interested in joining 100 Women Who Care can learn more about the group by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna says the district is asking permission from the...
Leon Schools asks permission to mandate masks for younger students
A Tallahassee toddler is now battling kidney disease and COVID-19 after catching the virus at a...
Tallahassee toddler with kidney disease catches COVID-19 as parents face growing medical costs
Breonna Danyelle Hogan is charged with child abuse.
Woman arrested for allegedly shaking a baby
FILE PHOTO: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios...
Florida governor’s office: Masks in schools allowed if parents can ‘opt-out’

Latest News

Tallahassee Community College announced Thursday that students who were enrolled in the summer...
TCC offering financial assistance to students facing evictions, scholarships for students living in 32304 area code
Thursday, friends and family gathered outside the Dollar General on Mission Street to hold a...
Family of Darius Swain holds candlelight vigil
A woman who lost her house when Hurricane Michael hit has a new place to call her own.
Gadsden Co. woman receives new house after Hurricane Michael damages home
Beginning Aug. 6 at 8 p.m., visitors will not be allowed into Capital Regional Medical Center,...
CRMC: no visitors allowed ‘as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in our community’