Tallahassee mother concerned about unvaccinated healthcare workers delivering her newborn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With some parents pushing for masks in schools, others are concerned about new members of their families. One local mother says she’s nervous to deliver her baby at a local hospital, citing the number of unvaccinated staff.

Sarah Biehl has delivered both of her two children at TMH, but with the cases of the delta variant on the rise, she’s speaking out about protecting her child.

Biehl is set to deliver her third child in early October; she’s concerned about the safety of her newborn near unvaccinated hospital staff.

“I’m aware of and appreciate their efforts to educate their staff and the broader community about the importance of the covid vaccine,” Biehl says. “I was told starting October 1st, they’re going to require a more effective mask for staff who are not vaccinated; I would feel more comfortable to see that now.”

Biehl says she requested that only vaccinated staff be near her child.

“I would prefer the choice, as a parent of a newborn with limited immunity, to only have vaccinated staff attend my child. I’m not as worried about myself being fully vaccinated, I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t get seriously ill, but I do feel a responsibility to take care of the baby,” she said. “I spoke with the administrator over the Womens and Childrens unit, and she said that would not be possible, and that I would just have to trust them. Which, I appreciate, but it’s not a question of trust. It’s a question of my duty to make what i think is the best decision to protect my baby.”

Biehl says at this point, it’s likely too late for her to switch to another hospital.

“The medical practice I use only delivers at TMH. And it’s getting to the point where I’m not sure if a significant change in the birth plan would even be possible. So, I’m hopeful that TMH would reconsider some of its protocols for staff.”

TMH responded in a lengthy statement (printed in full at the bottom of this article), explaining that the percentage of vaccinated staff includes all employees, even those who do not deal face to face with patients. TMH also says it recognizes employees who have caught and recovered from COVID-19 have natural immunity, but that will change as more data becomes available.

Capital Regional Medical Center also confirmed to WCTV it does not mandate the vaccine for employees; however, like TMH, it does require universal masking.

Around the state, NCH in Naples, the Mayo Clinic and Baptist Health in Jacksonville, and Health First in Brevard County have mandated vaccinations for healthcare employees. No hospital in Tallahassee has taken that step as of August 6th.

Full TMH Statement:

At Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH), 61 percent of colleagues have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more are becoming vaccinated each week. This number represents staff from all areas of the organization, both in clinical and support roles. Following evidence-based research, TMH also recognizes some colleagues’ natural immunity, achieved by those individuals who have recovered from COVID-19, as an effective protectant against all known strains of COVID-19. This is subject to change as more data become available and as the virus continues to mutate. TMH continues to take additional evidence-based protective measures to keep patients, colleagues and visitors safe from COVID-19, including universal mask wearing, personal protective equipment (PPE), hand washing, social distancing, visitor limitations, frequent sanitization and more.

