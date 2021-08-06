TCC offering financial assistance to students facing evictions, scholarships for students living in 32304 area code

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College announced two different way the school will address their students’ financial needs both in the classroom and out,

The school announced that an anonymous donation of $50,000 has enabled students living in the 32304 area code to attend TCC through thousands of dollars in scholarship money. Additionally, TCC announced that students who were enrolled in the summer semester and who are facing evictions or foreclosures can apply for emergency financial assistance from the school.

“Students can’t sit in a classroom hungry, I can’t sit in a classroom worried about being a visit from their homes and focus on learning and focus on getting a credential or a degree to change their life,” said TCC’S President Dr. Jim Murdaugh

“I’m so appreciative for it and I’m so fortunate to have received this scholarship,” said incoming TCC freshman Sydney Mines.

Mines has spent most of the summer trying to figure out how she will pay for her tuition, but after receiving scholarship money, she said she no longer needs to worry.

“When I found out about the scholarship covering my tuition, I was super happy because, you know, coming from where you’re from you need some assistance sometimes,” Mines added.

Now, the aspiring pharmacy student can focus her attention elsewhere.

“Covering my tuition, I have that set, so now I can focus more on my academics in my studies and how am I going to get to class, check I now have the gas money for it.”

Mines is the first of 50 students set to have their first year’s tuition paid for, something TCC is proud of.

“That’s what community colleges do, we provide access to education that gives people hope and opportunity,” said Murdaugh.

Students like Mines said it feels like TCC really cares.

“What it means to me is that someone is looking out for me,” said Mines. “Someone cares about the people in the community and their education.”

Students can access this application form by clicking here or on the MYTCC app. Students who were enrolled at TCC this summer can submit their application by Friday, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m. The financial aid support will be disbursed by Aug. 27.

Students enrolled for the fall semester can begin an application for emergency financial assistance on the first day of the semester, Aug. 23 by clicking here or on the MYTCC app. The application deadline for housing eviction assistance does not apply to other emergency financial aid grants under the CARES Act, according to TCC.

Financial assistance for housing, healthcare, childcare and tuition expenses related to the pandemic are still available and will be disbursed in January.

“Money is not an issue. If somebody wants to come to TCC, now is the best time to change your life. We can make sure that you can come here for nothing,” said Murdaugh.

Murdaugh said he hopes donors continue to be inspired to give. so they can help as many students as possible.

