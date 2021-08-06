Advertisement

VPD arrests wanted man on additional charges

Jamontae Mayo
Jamontae Mayo(Lowndes County Jail)
By Krista Monk
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man, wanted on an active arrest warrant, was arrested by the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), according to a press release.

Police said Jamontae Mayo, 22, of Valdosta, was arrested after VPD detectives saw him walking in the 800 block of North Forrest Street around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

The release stated that the detectives knew Mayo had an arrest warrant and detained him.

According to VPD, while searching Mayo, the detectives found a handgun that was in his front pocket.

After being detained, police reported that Mayo began to physically resist detectives and other officers that arrived on scene by pulling away and kicking them.

Mayo continued to kick at officers and the patrol vehicle, in an attempt to prevent officers from putting him in the vehicle, according to VPD.

Mayo was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony obstruction of an officer and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“Our detectives did an outstanding job identifying and detaining a wanted subject, which resulted in a gun being taken off the streets,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

