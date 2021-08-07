Advertisement

CDC: Over 23K new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida as state breaks case record for 3rd time this week

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state of Florida has reported 23,903 new COVID-19 cases according to Saturday numbers from the CDC.

In total, 2,725,450 cases of the virus have been reported.

According to the CDC, in the entire state, 93 deaths as of Saturday have been reported, 616 deaths in the last seven days have been reported and there has been 39,695 deaths total.

In Leon County, there have been 1, 872 cases reported in the last seven days, a 23 percent increase from last week. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last seven days have seen a 58% increase as well.

