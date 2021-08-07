Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heavy rain returned to the eastern half of the viewing area Saturday morning, and it impacted places that have already seen too much rainfall. Doppler radar estimates during the last 48 hours show rainfall as high as nearly 10 inches in southern Lafayette County. River flood warnings remained in effect as of Saturday morning for portions of the Suwannee River along the Hamilton and Suwannee County border, the Withlacoochee River north of Valdosta and the Steinhatchee River along the Taylor-Dixie County line. A flash flood watch was also in effect for Taylor and Lafayette counties until Saturday afternoon.

The batch of rainfall in the eastern Big Bend and south-central Georgia Saturday morning is forecast to continue its northeasterly movement as a trough of low pressure aloft continues to move through the Southeast. Once the trough passes, upper-level lift will likely subside but afternoon “pop-up” showers and isolated thunderstorms will still be possible. Highs will reach into the upper 80s near the coast to near 90 inland with rain chances dropping to 40% in the afternoon.

Lower atmospheric moisture content is forecast to arrive as the trough of low pressure moves through Saturday into Sunday, leaving lower rain chances to end the weekend. Highs will be in the middle 90s inland with rain chances at 40%.

A ridge of high pressure aloft will set up across the Southeast, leaving the viewing area under a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms for most of the work week. Highs will reach into the lower to mid 90s.

