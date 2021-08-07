Emergency shelter opens in Perry following flooding in area
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Division of Emergency Management has opened an emergency shelter following flooding in the area.
The emergency shelter was activated at Forest Capital Hall. Residents are asked to bring any required medications, as well as bedding.
Crated pets are welcome at the shelter, according to Taylor County Division of Emergency Management .
