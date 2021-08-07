Gadsden County Schools, Department of Health hold ‘back to health’ school supplies giveaway

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Schools teamed up with the Gadsden County Department of Health and other entities to put together a “back to health” drive Friday.

Back-to-school items such as book bags, school supplies, free vaccines and even free school immunization shots were given away to properly prepare families for school to start on Aug. 16 and bring the community together.

“We had law enforcement, we had people here to represent food insecurities and some of the issues that Gadsden County. So this is just a, ‘bring everybody together and say, ‘hey, let’s just focus on getting back healthy and getting back to normal,’'” said Adrian Cooksey with the Gadsden County Department of Health.

The event had about 30 vendors and sponsors and even ended two hours early due to them being wiped out of supplies as they served about 400 families.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.