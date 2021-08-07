Advertisement

Gadsden County Schools, Department of Health hold ‘back to health’ school supplies giveaway

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Schools teamed up with the Gadsden County Department of Health and other entities to put together a “back to health” drive Friday.

Back-to-school items such as book bags, school supplies, free vaccines and even free school immunization shots were given away to properly prepare families for school to start on Aug. 16 and bring the community together.

“We had law enforcement, we had people here to represent food insecurities and some of the issues that Gadsden County. So this is just a, ‘bring everybody together and say, ‘hey, let’s just focus on getting back healthy and getting back to normal,’'” said Adrian Cooksey with the Gadsden County Department of Health.

The event had about 30 vendors and sponsors and even ended two hours early due to them being wiped out of supplies as they served about 400 families.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crawfordville man killed, teenager seriously injured in Madison Co. crash
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away
Leon County Booking Report: August 6, 2021.
The board said the Department of Health is working on an order about the wearing of masks in...
Florida Board of Education passes virtual attendance, COVID-19 Transfer Scholarship emergency rules

Latest News

Now more than ever, finding ways to keep COVID-positive cases out of the hospital is crucial as...
Tallahassee doctor shares what you need to know about monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment
The Taylor County Division of Emergency Management has opened an emergency shelter following...
Emergency shelter opens in Perry following flooding in area
Friday, Florida A&M University accomplished a major feat with their summer 2021 graduation...
A striking success: FAMU celebrates one of its largest doctoral classes
Due to the “high amount of rainfall” that Lafayette County has received in the last few days,...
Lafayette Co. opening sandbag filling site due to the ‘high amount of rainfall’ in area