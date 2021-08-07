Advertisement

Governor DeSantis visits Chipola College

The check was presented at a press conference at Chipola College around 1 p.m. on Friday,...
The check was presented at a press conference at Chipola College around 1 p.m. on Friday, August 8.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, August 8, Governor Ron DeSantis paid a visit to Chipola College, and gave them a check for nearly $355,000.

This check will go towards improving the Cyber Security program at Chipola, particularly training and certification opportunities in network security and digital forensics.

Chipola College officials say there are currently about half a million unfilled cybersecurity jobs, and they want to equip their students to fill them.

“With this grant, we’ll be able to grow and to help serve our students and help them find really important jobs that are needed in the marketplace today,” Dean of the School of Business and Technology David Bouvin said.

Governor DeSantis said the reason cybersecurity jobs are growing is due to security threats from overseas.

“If you look, there are cybersecurity problems every day that businesses, governments, you name it, they’re facing it,” the Governor said. “You’ve got people from China and Russia and all these other places looking to cause a lot of havoc.”

The money from this grant will start going out to students as soon as next semester.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Crawfordville man killed, teenager seriously injured in Madison Co. crash
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies say overnight stabbing death justified
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away
Plans for the “massive fulfillment center” near the intersection of Mahan Drive and Interstate...
Leon County gives final approval to ‘Project Mango’ fulfillment center

Latest News

At the Aug. 6 City Council Meeting ,VPD received this approval from councilmembers to declare...
VPD gives 2 vehicles to The Citizens Against Violence Ministry for $1
K-9 Scout is a German shorthaired pointer from The Netherlands trained in drug detection and...
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 to team
Many in the eastern viewing area woke up to heavy rain, but will we see more? Meteorologist...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 7
Many in the eastern viewing area woke up to heavy rain, but will we see more? Meteorologist...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 7
Gadsden County Schools teamed up with the Gadsden County Department of Health and other...
Gadsden County Schools, Department of Health hold ‘back to health’ school supplies giveaway