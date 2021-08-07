Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, August 7th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good Evening! Isolated showers moved through the Big Bend and South Georgia this evening. Those showers and storms should weaken and move to the east of our area by sunset.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low 70s. Patchy fog is also possible tonight.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon with temperatures rising into the low 90s.

We will move back into a typical summer pattern this upcoming week with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Many in the eastern viewing area woke up to heavy rain, but will we see more? Meteorologist...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 7
