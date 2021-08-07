Lafayette Co. opening sandbag filling site due to the ‘high amount of rainfall’ in area

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to the “high amount of rainfall” that Lafayette County has received in the last few days, Lafayette County Emergency Management and the Lafayette County Road Department will be opening a self-service sandbag filling site for resident, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening.

The site will open Saturday at 8 a.m.

LCSO encourages residents who have previously experienced or are currently experiencing flooding in their area, as well as those who are concerned they may experience flooding in the near future, to come retrieve sandbags for their property.

Shovels will be provided for residents to fill their bags. There is a limit of 25 sandbags per household, LCSO said.

The Self Service Sandbag Site is located at 138 SW Community Circle in Mayo.

