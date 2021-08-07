Advertisement

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 to team

K-9 Scout is a German shorthaired pointer from The Netherlands trained in drug detection and tracking.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new member to its K-9 team.

K-9 Scout is a German shorthaired pointer from The Netherlands trained in drug detection and tracking., according to a Facebook post by LCSO. This past week, Scout and his handler, Deputy DJ Jacobs, completed their drug detection certification and are read to work.

A citizen of the Liberty County community spoke to LCSO Sheriff Buddy Money and Chief Deputy Dusty Arnold about the needs of the Sheriff’s Office and the needs in the community, and it was expressed that on of the agency’s greatest needs was an additional K-9 “to help fight the meth epidemic. “

According to the Facebook post, the citizen “didn’t waste anytime contacting Michael Gore and Danny Turner of iK9 in Anniston, Alabama.” After discussion, iK9 agreed to donate Scout to LCSO.

With the addition of Scout, LCSO will now have a K-9 available seven days a week.

