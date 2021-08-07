A striking success: FAMU celebrates one of its largest doctoral classes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University accomplished a major feat with their summer 2021 graduation class as they hooded 18 PhD candidates.

One of it’s largest ever, the graduates were able to persevere through changes in dissertation plans and the COVID-19 pandemic to be able to achieve their doctorate degrees and the university is proud of all their graduates’ resilience.

“To do this and make this accomplishment not only has faculty being proud of your student, but for the student to push through is a major feat,” said FAMU Dead of College of Education Allyson Watson.

These new doctors were also some of the main beneficiaries of the $16 million dollars in student account payments which were paid off by FAMU giving them a chance to start their careers, debt free.

