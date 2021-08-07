Advertisement

VPD gives 2 vehicles to The Citizens Against Violence Ministry for $1

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department has given two vehicles to The Citizens Against Violence Ministry, Inc. for $1 each following approval from the Valdosta City Council, according to a press release from the city.

At the Aug. 6 City Council Meeting ,VPD received this approval from councilmembers to declare the two vehicles surplus, which were no longer of value or service and to the agency, have already been replaced due to age, mileage or serviceability.

The Citizens Against Violence Youth Program is a drug, tobacco, alcohol, and abstinence program, which parents have recognized as one of the most effective programs for our youth. The program stresses the positive role model in the home and community.

The city has provided surplus vehicles to local agencies in the past after being granted permission by Council. Recently, Citizens Against Violence approached VPD asking about the possibility of purchasing the two surplus vehicles so that the organization’s citizens patrol can use them to patrol the neighborhoods, according to the City.

