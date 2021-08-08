Big Bend Main Streets nationally recognized

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several cities in the Big Bend have been nationally recognized as part of nationally accredited Florida Main Streets, Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee announced in a press release.

A total of 48 participating Florida Main Street programs were recognized by the National Main Street Center.

“Congratulations to this year’s nationally recognized programs,” said Lee in the press release. “I am proud to celebrate the hard work and dedication of all of Florida’s Main Street programs. Your commitment to your local communities is inspiring, and I look forward to your continued achievements.”

All participating Florida Main Street programs complete an annual evaluation by Florida Main Street staff to determine their accreditation status. Accredited programs must meet a series of rigorous standards defined by the National Main Street Center and Florida Main Street, as a Coordinating Program partner.

40 Florida Main Street programs were recognized as accredited this year. The following Big Bend main streets were recognized this year:

Apalachicola Main Street

Havana Main Street

Main Street Marianna

Main Street Chattahoochee

Quincy Main Street

