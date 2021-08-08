Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosts back-to-school giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach held their back-to-school supply drive in Havanna on Saturday.

Children and their parents could pick up backpacks, notebooks, clothes, and sanitizers.

Organizers want to make sure students have everything they need to have a successful school year.

“That first day means a lot to the kids that they have everything they need, they look good, they feel good. And also they can focus better and have everything they need academically,” said Anissa Butler, the president of Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach Inc.

Butler says they had enough donations to set about 100 kids off on the right foot.

The items were donated by Walmart, Ross, Farm Share, Publix, and more.

