Bobby Bowden by the numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State, Tallahassee and college football community have lost a legend with the passing of Bobby Bowden.

Bowden’s legacy is forever cemented with what he accomplished in his over 40-year career and some of his most impactful numbers can be seen below.

377

Bobby Bowden won 377 games over 44 years as a head coach between Samford, West Virginia and FSU. His win total is fourth-all time.

167

While at Florida State, Bowden coached 167 players who would go on the get drafted into the NFL.

34

Of those 167 players, 34 were drafted in the first round.

33

After a 5-6 inaugural campaign with the Tribe, Bowden led the Noles to 33 consecutive winning seasons to close out his career in Tallahassee, earning trips to 31 bowl games in that span.

24

24 Seminoles were named All-Americans while playing for Bowden:

22

Over his career, Bowden went to 33 total bowl games, winning 22 of them.

17 & 14

While with FSU, Bowden defeated the Florida Gators 17 times and Miami Hurricanes on 14 occasions. Bowden won four-straight against the Gators twice (1977-1980, 1987-1990) and compiled a five-game win streak against the Canes (1995-199).

14

From 1987 until 2000, Bowden led the Seminoles to 14 consecutive 10+ win seasons. The Noles were ranked top five in the Associated Press Top 25 at one point in every one of those seasons.

12

Florida State won 12 Atlantic Coast Conference titles during Bowden’s tenure: 1992-2000, 2002-03, 2005.

11

From 1985 until 1995, Bowden led Florida State to 11 consecutive bowl victories: The Gator Bowl (1985), All-American Bowl (1986), Fiesta Bowl (1987, 1989), Sugar Bowl (1988, 1994), Blockbuster Bowl (1990), Cotton Bowl (1991), Orange Bowl (1992-93, 1995).

9

Bowden coached against his son, Tommy Bowden, on nine occasions, a matchup billed as Bowden Bowls.

Tommy Bowden coached at Clemson from 1999-2007. Over that span, the Seminoles won five of the nine games, including five of the first six. Clemson got the edge of the Noles in each of the final three Bowden Bowls from 2005-2007.

Bowden was also honored both by conference and nationally as Coach of the year on nine occasions:

Southern Independent Coach of the Year (1977, 1979)

National Coach of the Year (1979, 1980, 1991, 1996)

Region II Coach of the Year (1987)

ACC Coach of the Year (1993, 1997)

2

1993 and 1999 will always stand as the crowning achievement of the Bowden Era, as both seasons ended with FSU raising the national championship trophy. The program’s first ever two Heisman Trophy winners - Charlie Ward (1993) and Chris Weinke (2000) - also played under Bowden.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.