Capital City Children’s Day holds 3rd annual back-to-school event

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From Zumba dancing to free school supplies, the 3rd annual Capital City Children’s Day brought STEM and fun for the entire family Saturday.

Ahead of school starting for fall, several local vendors at Saturday’s event provided children with some hands-on experience so they can learn that science, technology, engineering, and mathematics is all around them.

“Many children play with in their early childhood toys that are very similar to vehicles in the area of science, engineering, technology, and it all takes math to develop those things. So what we’re doing here at Capital City Children’s Day is connecting play to education and to careers for the future,” said Natalia Mack, the co-founder of Capital City Children’s Day.

Last year’s event was a drive-thru event due to the COVID pandemic.

Next year organizers hope to incorporate the arts into their 2022 event.

For more information you can click here

