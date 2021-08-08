Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Somewhat drier conditions were in place Sunday morning with a few showers off the Big Bend coast. A trough of low pressure in the mid to upper levels was moving eastward towards the coast of the Carolinas, which brought in drier air aloft into the viewing area. Rain chances are still in the forecast, but at lower odds than previous days. This would be good news for locations in the eastern Big Bend and south-central Georgia that have received high amounts of rain last week. As a consequence to the lower rain odds and less cloud coverage, temperatures will climb quickly into the mid 90s inland (near 90 near the coast). Rain chances will be at 30% in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Some of that moisture aloft is forecast to return, but not at higher amounts until at least Tuesday. Rain chances will be at 40% Monday and increase to 50% for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Rain chances will fall back into the 40% range starting Thursday with highs mostly in the mid 90s and a partly cloudy sky.

The National Hurricane Center was watching three areas of interest in the eastern Atlantic Ocean with two given a moderate chance of tropical development over the next few days. The one closest to the United States mainland was several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands as of 8 a.m. Sunday. That wave is expected to be in an environment that would allow for gradual development as it moves into the Lesser Antilles late Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center, and into the eastern Caribbean Sea mid week. The Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of this and other disturbances over the next several days.

