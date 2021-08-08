Advertisement

Chase ends with PIT maneuver, arrest on Connor Boulevard in Tallahassee

Conner Boulevard was shut down Saturday evening following a pursuit with FHP and a burglary...
Conner Boulevard was shut down Saturday evening following a pursuit with FHP and a burglary suspect.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is behind bars after leading TPD officers, Leon County deputies, and FHP troopers on a chase Saturday evening, according to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.

A 16-year-old was arrested following a successful PIT maneuver by a FHP trooper on Conner Boulevard around 7 p.m., according to FHP.

The aftermath of the crash left multiple power poles down along Conner Blvd. and debris on the road. FHP indicated a section of the road could remain closed to traffic for an undetermined amount of time.

The suspect was in a vehicle connected with a number of burglaries in Leon County, according to FHP. He was arrested without incident.

Florida Highway Patrol indicated Tallahassee Police and Leon County deputies pursued the suspect earlier in the day Saturday before FHP spotted him again.

There were no immediate injuries to report, although EMS and Tallahassee Fire were spotted on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Crawfordville man killed, teenager seriously injured in Madison Co. crash
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies say overnight stabbing death justified
Plans for the “massive fulfillment center” near the intersection of Mahan Drive and Interstate...
Leon County gives final approval to ‘Project Mango’ fulfillment center
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away

Latest News

Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
CDC: Over 23K new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida as state breaks case record for 3rd time this week
At the Aug. 6 City Council Meeting ,VPD received this approval from councilmembers to declare...
VPD gives 2 vehicles to The Citizens Against Violence Ministry for $1
K-9 Scout is a German shorthaired pointer from The Netherlands trained in drug detection and...
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 to team
Many in the eastern viewing area woke up to heavy rain, but will we see more? Meteorologist...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Aug. 7