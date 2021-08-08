Chase ends with PIT maneuver, arrest on Connor Boulevard in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is behind bars after leading TPD officers, Leon County deputies, and FHP troopers on a chase Saturday evening, according to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.

A 16-year-old was arrested following a successful PIT maneuver by a FHP trooper on Conner Boulevard around 7 p.m., according to FHP.

The aftermath of the crash left multiple power poles down along Conner Blvd. and debris on the road. FHP indicated a section of the road could remain closed to traffic for an undetermined amount of time.

The suspect was in a vehicle connected with a number of burglaries in Leon County, according to FHP. He was arrested without incident.

Florida Highway Patrol indicated Tallahassee Police and Leon County deputies pursued the suspect earlier in the day Saturday before FHP spotted him again.

There were no immediate injuries to report, although EMS and Tallahassee Fire were spotted on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

